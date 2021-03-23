Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 10,236 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $339.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.56 and a 200-day moving average of $253.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

