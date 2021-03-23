Stifel Financial Corp Buys 27,868 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $25,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

