Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $23,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,484,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 262,563 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

