Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Ferrari worth $28,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Ferrari by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

RACE stock opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

