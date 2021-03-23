Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ellington Financial Call Options (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,267 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,941% compared to the typical daily volume of 258 call options.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $711.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.