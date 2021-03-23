Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.98.

Shares of SU opened at C$27.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.07. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The firm has a market cap of C$41.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

