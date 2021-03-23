Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.74.

RUN stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.86 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $10,380,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at $114,211,383.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,674 shares of company stock worth $47,697,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

