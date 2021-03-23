Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SGTZY opened at $4.59 on Monday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

