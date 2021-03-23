Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SUZ opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Suzano has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Suzano alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 683,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 3,167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,919 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Suzano by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.