SVB Leerink Cuts Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $13.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,035.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,014 shares of company stock worth $2,201,090. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.