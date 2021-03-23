SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $35.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

