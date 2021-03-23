Swerve Market Capitalization Reaches $16.62 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Swerve token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and $8.15 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.00469911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00063696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00142853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.87 or 0.00763764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00075653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 13,046,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,467,278 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

