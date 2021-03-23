Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Acumen Capital

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Sylogist from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.12 on Friday. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.16 million and a PE ratio of 35.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

