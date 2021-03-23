Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.62% of Synaptics worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

