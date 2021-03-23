SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

