SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.80-2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.89.

Shares of SNX opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

