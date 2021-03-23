Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) & Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Financial Review

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.66%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 360.07%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -743.58% -111.54% -49.71% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -75.84% -55.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.98 million 292.94 -$75.44 million ($1.88) -5.01 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.27 million ($2.95) -1.95

Bellerophon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase II dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness, and COVID-19 patients. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

