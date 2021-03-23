Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

TRHC stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $41,946.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,806 shares of company stock worth $4,996,792. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

