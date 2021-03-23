Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 15,463 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.