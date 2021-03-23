Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabre were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 776,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

