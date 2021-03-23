Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

