Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,409.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,361. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

