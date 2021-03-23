Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $297,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Community Bank System by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Community Bank System by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBU opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

