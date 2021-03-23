Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, suggesting that its share price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 6 6 2 0 1.71 Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus price target of $1.44, suggesting a potential downside of 67.22%. Tellurian has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 94.13%. Given Tellurian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.29 $15.80 million $0.19 23.05 Tellurian $28.77 million 35.47 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -3.83

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11% Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46%

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Tellurian on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it leased or acquired approximately 81,657 net acres; and owned 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.