Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Cut to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by stock analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. China Renaissance Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TME. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of TME stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,092,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

