Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 318,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,670,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

