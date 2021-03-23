Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Teradata worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $136,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Insiders sold 90,510 shares of company stock worth $3,770,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Teradata stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

