Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,122 shares of company stock valued at $34,499,975. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

