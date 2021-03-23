The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of The Children’s Place worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

