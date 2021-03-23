The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report sales of $506.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.10 million and the highest is $520.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $553.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,667. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

