The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $49,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.74 and a one year high of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.