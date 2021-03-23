The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

