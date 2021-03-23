The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 29,129 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.34% of First American Financial worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,072,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

FAF stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

