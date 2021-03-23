The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.72. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.