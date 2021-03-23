The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Amcor worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

