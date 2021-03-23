The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $95.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

