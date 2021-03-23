The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,401 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

