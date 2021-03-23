The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $7.82 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.