The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMPL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,724,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

