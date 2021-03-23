The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,403,390 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

