The Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.69 on Friday. The Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

