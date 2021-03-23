Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 30th (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv’s (NASDAQ:THRY) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 30th. Thryv had issued 26,726,538 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $271,808,891 based on an initial share price of $10.17. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299 over the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.