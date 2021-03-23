Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

