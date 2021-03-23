Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,150 shares of company stock worth $10,481,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.