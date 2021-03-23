Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tiptree worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $5,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 164,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah acquired 40,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $293,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,011,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,052.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 5,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,363.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIPT opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.