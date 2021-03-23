Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,227 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.