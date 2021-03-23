Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 13,130 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,077,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

