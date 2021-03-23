Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $193,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ichor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ichor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Ichor by 10.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ichor by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

