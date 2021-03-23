Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $224,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 231,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

