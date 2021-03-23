Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

